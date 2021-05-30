Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came into their series against the Miami Heat with a chip on their shoulder. Last season, the Heat upset the Bucks in five games in the second round of the playoffs, and in the eyes of many NBA fans, this was an embarrassing loss for a team that should have gone to the NBA Finals. This year, the Bucks were intent on not letting it happen again, and in the end, they came through with a quick four-game sweep of the Heat.

Jimmy Butler and company struggled throughout the four games, all while Giannis looked like the two-time MVP that he is. Following yesterday's sweep, Giannis was asked about his team's mentality throughout the series. In the clip below, Giannis decided to troll the Heat, calling them his team's "food."

"There's a saying, don't play with your food. We didn't want to play with our food," Giannis said. Now, the playoffs are about to get much harder for the Bucks as they will have to take on either the Boston Celtics or the Brooklyn Nets. It's likely they will play the Nets, who are currently projected as NBA title favorites. If Giannis and company could pull off a win against Brooklyn, then fans will have to start taking them as a real threat to win it all.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images