Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the best players in the entire NBA and is considered to be a candidate to win the MVP trophy again this season. The Bucks have been playing fairly well this year and could be a title contender if they keep up their pace. Unfortunately, they are without the services of Malcolm Brogdon this year as he decided to leave the team for the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon was a huge piece to the Bucks puzzle last season and his absence has been felt early on this season.

In a recent interview prior to the Bucks and Pacers first game against each other this season, Giannis was asked about what it would be like to play against Brogdon and offered up a pretty hilarious answer. "First of all, Malcolm is ugly," Giannis said before claiming he was just joking. The clip starts at the 3:54 mark.

The Bucks are coming into this game with a record of 8-3 while the Pacers are currently at 7-4. Both teams have a record to maintain so it will certainly be a great game. As for the troll, we're sure Brogdon laughed it off as he and Giannis seem to have a great relationship.

You have to love it when players show their personalities and troll like this. It definitely helps make the league more interesting.