Giannis Antetokounmpo made a big gamble less than a year ago when he decided to sign a Supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. The contract made him the highest-paid player in the league although it didn't exactly guarantee him a championship. There were various question marks surrounding whether or not this team could get it done, and some fans weren't sure if Jrue Holiday was enough to get this team over the hump.

After finishing third in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks showed everyone what they are made of and made it all the way to the NBA Finals where they defeated the Phoenix Suns in just six games. Giannis scored 50 points in the closeout game and it was enough to win him Finals MVP.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Throughout the postseason, Giannis was roasted and teased by fans for just how long it would take him before taking a free throw. Brooklyn Nets fans were notoriously counting down his free throw shots and it is something that followed him throughout the rest of the postseason. In the end, Giannis had the last laugh as today, during the Bucks parade in Milwaukee, Giannis trolled the crowd with one of his lengthy free throw shots.

In the clip below, you can see Giannis motion to throw a basketball into the crowd. Instead of shooting the ball right away, Giannis froze in position for 10 seconds which got a hearty laugh from the crowd. You can tell his teammates loved it as well and overall, it's one of the reasons why Giannis is so likable.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

We're sure this entire championship run is one that Bucks fans will never forget.