Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most recognizable players in the NBA and over the last few years, he has been able to establish his brand and nickname, the "Greek Freak." Now that Giannis is with the Nike, he has been using the "Greek Freak" name for profit and NBA fans are eager to get their hands on any of his merch. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Giannis would take issue with some brands infringing on his copyright and using his nickname for profit.

According to The Blast, Antetokounmpo is suing the brand Viral Style as he alleges they have been pushing clothes with the "Greek Freak" and "Greek Fr34k" names on it. Despite a cease and desist, the company has yet to do anything about it and now, Giannis and his lawyers are seeking legal action.

Image via The Blast

"There is no question that the products sold by Defendant under the GREEK FREAK and GREEK FR34K marks were sold by Defendant with the purpose of confusing and misleading consumers into believing that they are purchasing products associated with or endorsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most successful and popular NBA players," Giannis' lawyer explained. "Defendant, therefore, traded off the goodwill and reputation of Antetokounmpo by engaging in the unauthorized use of Antetokounmpo's trademark and publicity rights."

As of right now, he is looking for $2 million in damages, although no decision has been reached. Stay tuned for updates related to this case.