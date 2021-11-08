Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defied the odds last year as they won the NBA championship against the Phoenix Suns. Giannis won league MVP and it was thought at the time that he was the new best player in the league. This season, the Bucks seemed poised for a hot start thanks to a convincing win over the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan since then.

Last night, the Bucks lost to the Washington Wizards, and now, they are 4-6 to start the year. With injuries and illnesses to some of their best players, the Bucks have struggled, and Giannis is well aware that some things need to change.

Following the loss to the Wizards, Giannis took to Twitter with a photo of himself from the game, with the caption"72 games to get better." This is certainly a good mentality to have, as it is a very long season before you even get close to the postseason. The Bucks struggled in the early going of last season as well, and in the end, they were crowned as champions.

Once the Bucks get fully healthy, the tide should be able to turn quite a bit. After all, Giannis is a two-time MVP who knows how to win when it matters.