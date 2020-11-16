These past few months have been filled with rumors when it comes to NBA free agency. There are numerous players who are on the market this year and there are also quite a few big names who will become free agents in 2021. Perhaps the biggest player in the latter situation is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. He can either sign a supermax deal and stay in Milwaukee, or he can take less money but play for a team that might have a better chance at a title.

So far, there have been rumblings that Giannis might explore his options with the Miami Heat who are fresh off of an appearance in the NBA Finals. While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, tennis star Nick Kyrgios added some fuel to the fire as he claimed that when asked about joining the Heat, his fellow countryman had a huge grin on his face.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I just asked him a bunch of questions,” Kyrgios said. “I asked him straight away if he was going to go and join Miami and then he had a massive smile on his face. Maybe that could be brewing.”

In an interview this past week, Giannis claimed that if the Bucks continue to show that they want to win, and make the moves to do so, he will ultimately decide to stay in Milwaukee. Should the Bucks make a nice run this year, Giannis will certainly be more motivated to take that supermax deal.

