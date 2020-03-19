Life without basketball is really starting to sink in for NBA players and fans alike, as the league has now be shut down for over a week with no immediate return in sight. Playing NBA 2K, rewatching old games and envisioning fun playoff scenarios are all good distractions but they're just that, distractions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has taken up playing the guitar during the NBA hiatus, summed up everyone's feelings in one simple IG post on Wednesday night: "I miss the game, man."

The reigning NBA MVP (and frontrunner to win it again this year) was averaging career-highs in points and rebounds this season before the coronavirus outbreak forced the league to shut down. In 57 appearances, Giannis ranks third in the league in points per game (29.4) and third in rebounds per game (13.7) to go along with 5.8 assists per night. Not to mention, he has led the Bucks to the best record in the NBA at 53-12.

You'd miss the game too if you were dominating like that on a nightly basis.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In an effort to calm the basketball withdrawals being felt by the players and fans, the NBA has announced that League Pass is now free until April 22nd. This included access to an expansive archive of classic games and content, as well as full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season.

You can redeem the free NBA League Pass offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices.