Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was faced with a tough decision during the opening round of the NBA All Star Draft on Thursday night, needing to choose a point guard between Kemba Walker, Trae Young and James Harden. Despite having three options available, Giannis was clearly only considering two - and neither was the man he beat out for the MVP award a season ago.

Prior to making his selection, Giannis mentioned that he was torn between Walker and Young, which paved the way for Charles Barkley to chime in, "You don't want the dribbler?" In response, the Greek Freak took a lighthearted jab at Harden, saying with a laugh, "I want somebody that's gonna pass the ball, that's all I want."

Giannis ultimately selected Kemba and LeBron had an opportunity to make things extremely awkward by selecting Trae Young, but he went with The Beard instead. Although Harden has a reputation for getting up a ton of shots, it's worth noting that he is currently averaging 7.3 assists per game which ranks eighth in the league. Walker, meanwhile, averages five dimes per night.

Overall, it looks like Harden and Team LeBron will have the last laugh on February 16th because, to put it plainly, the Greek Freak completely dropped the ball again. Click here to see what #NBATwitter had to say about Giannis' draft strategy.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images