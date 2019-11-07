After winning the MVP trophy last season, there were plenty of expectations being thrust upon Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this year. Many pundits believe Giannis can win the MVP trophy this season while also leading the Bucks to their first NBA championship in decades. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Giannis has answered the call quite well and has been putting up some pretty insane statistics. Last night, Giannis and the Bucks took on the Los Angeles Clippers and won 129-124. Giannis put up 38 points, 16 rebound, and 9 assists which helped him set a new record.

The Greek Freak is now the first player in NBA history to record 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in the first eight games of a season.

Many fans rushed to the comments of the post to claim how stats like these are typically cherry-picky and tend to not mean very much. While this may be true, there is no denying just how impressive Antetokounmpo has been this season. There is no doubt he will be an MVP candidate again especially if he's able to keep all of these numbers up.

As for the Bucks, they are looking like a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and it's going to be tough to stop them.