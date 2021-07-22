Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an NBA Champion and if you're a basketball fan, you can't help but be excited for him. Giannis is one of the hardest-working players in the entire league and his story is one of triumph and perseverance. Throughout the NBA Finals, Giannis proved himself to be one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA, and moving forward, it is going to be very difficult to argue against Giannis' legacy.

The morning after his big win, Giannis could be seen on Instagram Live, where he was in the car with his fiancee. Throughout the ride, Giannis was posted up with his two trophies where he theorized about whether or not this was all just a dream.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Eventually, he ended up at the Chic-Fil-A drive-thru where he went viral for ordering 50 nuggets to commemorate his 50-point game. The video was shared numerous times throughout social media and it was yet another example of just how funny and entertaining Giannis can be.

Now, it is being reported that the clips of Giannis received tens of millions of impressions throughout all social media platforms, which ultimately led to $300K in value for the Chic-Fil-A brand. As a result, Giannis decided to take to Twitter, where he asked Chic-Fil-A if they could hook him up for life.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chic-Fil-A decides to go through with such a sponsorship, however, it seems like a pretty good idea at this point.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images