Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says protesting in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake is "bigger than basketball."

"One thing that moved me as a human being was that, if you really want to accomplish something and get something done, you can. We were able to get his family's number within like 30 minutes," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "And, we came together as a team, went in a circle, talked to his dad and his dad was tearing up telling us how powerful what we did on that day was for him and his family, and that's bigger than basketball to me.

"That's bigger than basketball," he added. "Obviously, it's gonna be games that you come in and score 30, 35, 50 or whatever the case might be, but that you're going to remember. The way we felt, we're going to remember the way we felt for the rest of our lives."

In a last-minute decision, the Bucks decided to boycott the fifth game of their playoff series against the Magic, earlier this week.

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week. Following the boycott by the Bucks, sports teams across leagues boycotted games throughout the week.

