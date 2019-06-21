Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, is reportedly slated to make its retail debut in early July, and one of the colorways on tap is this vibrant orange joint.

The kicks first surfaced a few weeks back but today we have an official look at what to expect.

Highlighted by a bright orange textile upper, the eye-catching Nike Zoom Freak 1 features a gradient midsole with varying shades of blue, a speckle detailing on the black Nike swoosh and Giannis' "34" logo on the heel that is designed to look like the Greek flag. According to Sneaker News, the kicks also come equipped with a double-stacked heel Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 has also been revealed in a classic Black/White colorway, expected to debut on July 3, as well as a leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway.

Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app

