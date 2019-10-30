Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP and in 2021, he will become a free agent. The Greek Freak will be eligible for one of the biggest max contracts in NBA history and the Milwaukee Bucks will be best served by paying him. So far, they have every intention of offering him the supermax but there will certainly be teams going after him. Milwaukee is a small market and when you're as good Giannis, the allure of playing elsewhere might be too much to temptation.

In an article from John Hollinger of The Athletic, it seems as though the Toronto Raptors are actually one of the main teams who could make a big play for Giannis come 2021. The team just locked up Pascal Siakim long term and will be looking to improve.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Per Hollinger:

“There is one giant, long-armed Greek shadow looming over every decision this franchise makes. Sources say the Raptors are likely to be one of the chief pursuers of Giannis Antetokounmpo if and when he hits the 2021 free-agent market, so any moves that eliminate the possibility of max cap space that summer would be extremely unlikely.”

For now, it seems as though Giannis is still firmly on the Bucks and based on his comments about free agency, he plans to stay with the team. Regardless, when you're a player as good as Antetokounmpo, you have to weigh all your options.