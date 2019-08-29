NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be rocking a special edition colorway of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe when he takes the court for the Greek national team this weekend.

Ahead of the official start of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the Greek Freak took to instagram to show off his exclusive Greece colorway, featuring a blue and white colorway with a bold, gold Nike swoosh.

“There’s no better feeling than playing for my country 🇬🇷! I’m honored & blessed to lace up my Zoom Freak 1 “Greece” color-way for the first time in China during the FIBA World Cup!! #StayFreaky,” wrote Giannis.

Greece will kick off their World Cup run this Sunday, September 1, at 8am ET as they take on Montenegro.

Check out a screen shot of the "Greece" Nike Zoom Freak 1, as well as the unveiling video, below.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Greece/@Giannis_an34