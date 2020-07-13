Giannis Antetokounmpo spent much of his break relaxing at home with his family, although when protests started to emerge all over the United States in relation to racial injustice, the Milwaukee Bucks star decided to join in. Giannis was seeing at protests in Milwaukee and proved himself to be a leader in the community. As one of the most prominent players in the league, Giannis has a massive platform and it's clear that he is looking to use it for good, whenever he can.

With all of this context in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Giannis would take the opportunity provided by the NBA, and put a social justice message on the back of his jersey. When the league resumes at the end of the month, Giannis' name tag will be a lot shorter as it will now read: "EQUALITY."

Giannis will be joining numerous other players throughout the league who intent on employing the exact same message. Other players will be touting "Black Lives Matter" jerseys while others will be advocating for education reform. These messages have the potential to go a long way in making sure the sentiments are spread to a wider audience, on a national stage.