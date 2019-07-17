This past NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo cemented himself as one of the best players in the league. His hard work paid off as he was given the Most Valuable Player award and even received his own signature shoe with Nike called the Zoom Freak 1. Giannis' profile continues to rise and over the next few years, it's clear that he will slowly but surely develop into the best player in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks are lucky to have him and are favorites in the Eastern Conference thanks to his services.

In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, the Greek Freak spoke about his newest Nike shoe and how much it means to him. During the conversation, Giannis talked about how he used to share sneakers with his brothers although now, he doesn't have to do such a thing. In fact, Giannis revealed that he now owns 4,000 pairs of shoes.

"I got a shoe closet. It's a big room. In there is probably around 300, 400. But I got a large storage unit that I have in my house, and I have a lot of shoes in Greece also," Giannis explained.

As he continues with his NBA career, his collection will surely grow so he'll probably have to cop some new units very soon. As sneakerheads though, it's hard to feel bad for a guy with pretty much every shoe you could ever want at his fingertips.