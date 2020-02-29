Earlier today (Feb. 28), the reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed James Harden's comments that have been making headlines about his ability as a basketball player during a short interview prior to tonight's Bucks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2020 NBA All-Star draft earlier this month, Charles Barkley asked the Nigerian Freak why he chose to pick Kemba Walker over James Harden during his drafting process against Lebron James. Without taking a moment to think about his answer, Antetokounmpo blatantly answered:

"I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball."

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

During a one-on-one sitdown with ESPN's, Rachel Nichols, James Harden didn't seem to take too kindly to Antetokounmpo's comments stating:

"I averaged more assists than (Walker) I think. I don’t see what the joke is. But I didn’t even see it, I don’t pay attention to stuff like that. I just know that none of them can mess with me."

Harden then proceeded to go in on Giannis' size saying:

"I wish I could just run and be seven feet and just dunk. Like, that takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I'll take that any day."

Antetokounmpo being the nonconfrontational person he is revealed that he holds no ill-will towards the league's leading scorer, responding:

"There hasn't been a back and forth. Like I'm not the type of guy—I never try to take stabs at somebody." Antetokounmpo said. "Maybe sometimes it might come out like that, but I'm definitely not. I'm just trying to do my job, which is win games and go back home to my family ... At the end of the day, if that's what he believes, that's what he believes. I can't say anything about it. I've just got to keep being focused."

While some media personalities may be trying to take sides, Antetokounmpo is focused on securing his first-ever NBA Champion a la James Harden. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently averaging a total of 29.7 points per game while securing 13.7 rebounds while James Harden is averaging a league's best 35.2 points per game and dishing out 7.3 assists per game.

Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo's response to James Harden's animosity in the video provided below.