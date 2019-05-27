Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were favored to beat the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals but in the end, it was the Raptors who were victorious. The Bucks had a 2-0 lead in the series which was quickly evaporated as the Raptors stormed back and won four-straight games including Game 6 on home court, by a score of 100-94. The Bucks had a 15-point lead in Game 6 but the Raptors stormed back once again to win the game with relative ease as the Bucks couldn't get going in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo received heavy criticism for not being able to close out the series and ultimately going silent when the spotlight got too big. Giannis is considered to be the MVP of the league but with this latest loss, some people are second-guessing just how good the Greek Freak is. Regardless, the Bucks fans are still appreciative of him as they gave him a warm welcome when he returned to Milwaukee.

As Giannis got off the plane and made his way through the airport, Bucks fans chanted "MVP MVP," showing their appreciation for how he helped them achieve their best season in decades.

Heading into next year, Giannis will have a chance to bring his team back to the Eastern Conference Finals and maybe even win a championship.