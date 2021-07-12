Coming into Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, there was a lot of pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo to perform. After going down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns on the road, the Bucks had to win in Game 3 at home in order to avoid a disastrous hole in the series. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in NBA history which ultimately made last night's match that much more important.

In Game 2, Giannis had himself a 40-point game, and in Game 3, he hit the 40-point mark once again, although this time, his team was able to pick up the win. Players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton had solid games, all while Giannis joined the likes of Shaq and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to have back-to-back 40-point/10-rebound games in the NBA Finals. It was a tremendous achievement, and after the game, Giannis remained humble, as always.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

"I just read each possession at a time," Giannis told ESPN. "Sometimes, I'm going to be aggressive for two minutes straight. Sometimes, I'm not. Because the ball is not in my hands because Khris [Middleton] is being aggressive at that time or Jrue. Each possession, each time of the game, it's different. I'm not planning what I do. I'm just trying to be out there, trying to take it a possession at a time, try to enjoy the game, try to make the right play."

Now, the Bucks are only down 2-1 in the series and they have a chance to tie things up on Wednesday night as Game 4 goes down in Milwaukee. The Bucks have been phenomenal at home while the Suns tend to falter on the road. With this in mind, Giannis and company have an incredible opportunity at their fingertips.

Needless to say, the Finals just got interesting.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

[Via]