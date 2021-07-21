Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Tuesday night, becoming part of an exclusive club of players to score fifty points in an NBA Finals game. His legendary performance, complete with highlight blocks and all, will not be forgotten anytime soon, resulting in a fourth-straight win for the Milwaukee Bucks, winning the team's first championship trophy in a half-century.

The Greek Freak was named Finals MVP for his tremendous outing, and he ended up proving something to himself (and millions of others) by completing Kobe Bryant's challenge that he laid out in an old tweet.



Back in June 2019, Kobe motivated the newer class of NBA athletes by issuing them a few challenges. For Giannis, he told the international superstar to reach for an MVP award and then set his sights on a championship. The former MVP ended up completing that challenge last night, and he's overwhelmed with joy after doing so.

"Kobe Bryant thinks I can do this, I can play at a higher level and lead my team and win MVP. I had to do it," said Giannis during his post-game presser. "I had to work hard and not necessarily let him down, I had to work hard because people believed that I could do it and that's the thing, I'm a people-pleaser. I don't like letting people down."

Kobe's old tweets to Giannis have been going viral with people sharing their own reactions to Antetokounmpo's amazing accomplishment.

Congratulations to Giannis and the Bucks!