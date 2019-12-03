Being posterized is every basketball player's worst nightmare. The last thing you want to do is be on the receiving end of a huge dunk from one of the league's best players. On Monday night, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks was subjected to the worst of it as he was mercilessly dunked on by the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is nicknamed the Greek Freak and on Monday, he lived up to his name by delivering one of the best dunks of the year.

As you can see in the video below, Giannis goes one-on-one with Randle and does a spin move where he extends his arm and throws the ball down with ease. The Bucks bench immediately went off as soon as the play was made and the whole scene was pretty spectacular. Eventually, the Bucks won the game by a score of 132-88.

NBA Twitter immediately had a field day with this one and it's easy to understand why. Giannis is one of the most exciting and explosive players in basketball right now while the Knicks have been awful for numerous years. When you combine these two things together, you get some pretty incredible results.

Check out some of the best reactions to the dunk, below.