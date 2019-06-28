Giannis Antetokounmpo just came off an MVP-winning campaign in the NBA this season and recently, he unveiled his newest sneaker to the world. Giannis has been making some appearances to promote the shoe and today, he got to host a mini basketball camp of sorts. The Greek Freak got to show those in attendance a thing or two about the game of basketball which as you would expect, led to some scrubs challenging him to a game of 1-on-1.

Unlike D'Angelo Russell and Marcus Smart, Giannis got to show off his talents against a group of adults and he promptly embarrassed them. Even NBA players can't guard the Greek Freak so it's cute that these mere mortals thought they were capable of anything other than being turned into an advertisement for ankle braces.

Everyone in attendance at the camp appeared to be wearing Giannis' new shoes and apparel line which is good because it means the embarrassment came with a bit of consolation prize.

At just 24 years old, Giannis is already one of the most exciting players in the league and has an opportunity to become the best in the sport over the next few years. If Antetokounmpo can lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship, he will instantly become a legend of the game.