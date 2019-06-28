Giannis Antetokounmpo just came off an MVP-winning campaign in the NBA this season and recently, he unveiled his newest sneaker to the world. Giannis has been making some appearances to promote the shoe and today, he got to host a mini basketball camp of sorts. The Greek Freak got to show those in attendance a thing or two about the game of basketball which as you would expect, led to some scrubs challenging him to a game of 1-on-1.

Unlike D'Angelo Russell and Marcus Smart, Giannis got to show off his talents against a group of adults and he promptly embarrassed them. Even NBA players can't guard the Greek Freak so it's cute that these mere mortals thought they were capable of anything other than being turned into an advertisement for ankle braces.