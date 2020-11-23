Giannis Antetokounmpo has a massive season upon him as he looks to try to deliver a championship to the city of Milwaukee. Of course, Giannis is also a free agent at the end of the season, which means the Bucks will be looking to give him the pieces necessary to win that championship. If Giannis and the Bucks fall short again, then we could see the two-time MVP take his talents elsewhere as he looks for a team that gives him the best chance of achieving glory.

Giannis has made it clear that he loves Milwaukee and that he will do anything to make sure they win. As a result, Giannis has been hard at work in the gym throughout the offseason, and today, the superstar gave us a rare glimpse into his training sessions. In the clip below, Giannis can be seen doing drills and getting up shots, all while CJ's "Whoopty" plays in the background.

"I don’t usually do this. But here you go! An inside look at my summer workout," Giannis wrote on Twitter. Now if you're a Bucks fan, this work ethic should be encouraging to see, especially with the season just about a month away.

Giannis is determined to get that first ring and if he does it this year, then you can be certain he'll have even more reasons to stay in the state of Wisconsin.

