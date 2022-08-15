Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA right now. His time with the Milwaukee Bucks has been quite magical and he even has an NBA title to his name. Taking small-market teams to the NBA Finals is no small task, and he has been one of the few players to actually do it over the last decade.

Having said that, Giannis recently made some comments that had NBA fans a bit surprised. Giannis has always shown complete devotion and loyalty to the Bucks franchise, although in a recent interview, he showed a willingness to go elsewhere.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Aurora Institute

When asked by a Chicago reporter if he would ever go to the Bulls, Giannis said that the organization was legendary and that he would love to play for a team with that kind of winning heritage. Of course, Giannis did make sure to reiterate his commitment to the Bucks, however, his comments still have Bulls fans salivating.

“I think anybody who is asked that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Giannis said. "It's a team that won multiple championships. It's the team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game played for. It's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I am committed to Milwaukee."

Giannis will be with the Bucks for a very long time, so Milwaukee basketball fans shouldn't be too concerned just yet. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA.