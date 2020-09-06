Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle during the first half of Game 3.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Initially, it seems as if the reigning MVP would be good to go, having claimed "it wasn't bothering me at all," when asked about the injury, postgame. Now, he may not be available for, what will be an elimination game for the Bucks. He was reportedly seen limping, Saturday.

"He's a guy who's going to fight through everything. The medical, the sports performance group said he was good to go and keep playing," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Game 3. "Exactly how he felt and how he was affected. He's out there competing and giving us everything he's got. I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all gotta do a little better."

With the Bucks standing as the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo rumored to be interested in joining another team, Sunday night's game is one of the team's most important games in recent memory.

No team in NBA history has come back down 3-0 to win a seven-game series.

