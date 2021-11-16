Giannis Antetokounmpo has had himself one hell of a year. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar ended up leading the team to an NBA title just a few months ago and he even won league MVP for his efforts. The Bucks star continues to impress on the court and in the eyes of many, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Giannis has also done a lot of great things for his community, and he is one of those guys you have to root for even if you aren't a fan of the team he's on. Giannis is just an overall great guy who seemingly does everything the right way, even when there is a temptation to maybe deviate from the path.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Giannis' efforts have been so noteworthy that this week, he was featured on the latest "Men Of The Year" edition for GQ. Taking to Twitter, Giannis showcased his cover which sees him laid out in a flowing beach shirt. Other men that have their own covers are none other than Lil Nas X, and Tom Holland.

You can tell that Giannis is very excited by the honor, and quite frankly, who wouldn't be? GQ is one of the biggest magazines in the world and dawning the cover is always a cause for celebration.

As Giannis continues to make his mark on the game of basketball, we're sure even more magazine covers are in his future.