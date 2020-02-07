For the third straight year it'll be Team Giannis vs Team LeBron in the All Star Game. And for the third straight year LeBron dominated Giannis during the All Star Draft.

Prior to Thursday night's double-header, TNT aired the video of both superstars going pick-for-pick, starting with LeBron who selected his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis No. 1 overall. Giannis responded by selecting Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid with his first pick - and it was all down hill from there.

Yes, every player in the pool is an All Star and you never know what can happen out on the court - but Team LeBron is absolutely stacked when compared to the Greek Freak's roster. I mean, look at this lineup of reserves for Team LeBron: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul and Domantas Sabonis. LeBron's starting lineup consists of Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden. Not great for Team Giannis!

The Greek Freak's starters are: Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young. The reserves Antetokounmpo drafted, in order, include Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell.

On paper it certainly looks like Team LeBron has a clear advantage, but we'll have to see how everything plays out on the court on Sunday, February 16th. Thus far, Team LeBron is 2-0 against Team Giannis.

Check out the reactions to Giannis' draft strategy below, and click here to see the new All Star Game format in honor of Kobe Bryant.