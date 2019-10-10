Giannis Antetokounmpo was easily one of the most effective and efficient players in the NBA last season as he dominated on both offense and defense. Giannis' efforts were rewarded with the league MVP trophy and heading into this season, fans are expecting more of the same. The Bucks are in prime position to be the best team in the Eastern Conference, especially with Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers out West. The Greek Freak and the Bucks are a scary team and the reigning MVP is already making his presence felt in the preseason.

During a match against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Giannis went off as he came through with some monstrous dunks that made him look like he was already in preseason form. The first dunk came fairly early into the game and he almost completely brought the net down. From there, Giannis marked the second half with an insane windmill dunk that has the whole arena jumping.

Regardless of how the Bucks do this season, there is no denying just how many highlight-reel plays we're going to get from Giannis. He's an absolute machine who will certainly make this season a lot more interesting and entertaining.

Hopefully, he can lead his team on yet another deep playoff run.