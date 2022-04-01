Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized over the years for being a one-dimensional player with no jumpshot. After winning the NBA title last year, Giannis has been looking to change the narratives surrounding him, and so far, he has done a very good job of it. In fact, Giannis had some incredible shots last night against the Brooklyn Nets as he led his team to a spectacular win.

After the game, Giannis decided to troll James Harden, who once said that all Giannis can do is run and dunk. While the Greek Freak was mostly joking, it's clear that he still wants to prove to people that he can play at a high level beyond just blocking and dunking.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs, I can make a three,” Antetokounmpo said via Uproxx. “But no, it doesn’t really matter, because at the end of the day, if you don’t have a successful season and if you don’t try getting better and staying humble and staying happy, to play all the way until May, June, nobody is going to remember this.”

As it stands, the Bucks are looking like a team that could make a big splash in the NBA playoffs. While some don't think they will repeat as champions, there are certainly others who beg to differ.

