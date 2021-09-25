Giannis Antetokounmpo has consistently been one of the most humble players in the entire NBA, even despite all of his success. Giannis has no interest in being heralded as some kind of superhero, and he certainly doesn't want to be labeled as the best player in the league. For instance, he recently did an interview overseas, where he rejected any sort of compliments that may come his way in the future.

"Don't call me champ. If you hear only compliments, you relax and this is something I don't want," Antetokounmpo said per Euro Hoops. "I can't be fake. I am Giannis. But calling me MVP, calling me champ, calling me the best player in the world, is something that might hold me back. And I don't want anything holding me back. I want to look forward and be better.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Greek Freak also spoke on being the best player in the world and how that is something that does not concern him. He even went on to give the title to LeBron James, all while noting that he prefers to be the hunter who goes after the best.

"I like being a hunter," Antetokounmpo said. "I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world."

While Giannis has this humble view of himself, there is no doubt that fans believe he is amongst the best in the world. His resume speaks for itself, and his recent title with the Bucks is proof that he is a generational talent.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

