Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA and as it turns out, he also has an elite sense of humor. Last night, the Bucks were in the middle of a blowout victory against one of the worst teams of the decade, the New York Knicks. In the end, Giannis finished with an easy 29 points and beautiful poster dunk on Julius Randle. Aside from the highlights, Giannis was able to get Bucks fans laughing at his antics during the team's nightly "Kiss Cam."

In the video below, Giannis can be seen sitting on the bench all alone when the "Kiss Cam" begins. As soon as the camera is put on him, he makes a motion with his arm and pretends as though he's with his partner before acting out a kiss. The arena immediately began erupting in cheers and his teammates gave him a laugh.

Based on this clip, it's clear that Giannis doesn't mind poking fun at himself and making himself look a little foolish. At the end of the day, you can't take yourself too seriously or you risk being meme'd even harder. Kawhi Leonard is probably the best example of this.

We wonder what he will do the next time the Kiss Cam is placed on him.