Kyle Korver is one of those players who has sneakily climbed his way up the all-time list of three-point shots made. Korver is currently fourth on the list and sits behind Steph Curry who is in third. His career 3-point percentage is .429 which just goes to show how much of a specialist he is when it comes to his long-range game. The 38-year-old was recently picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks who boast one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis' game is most effective at the rim but he has proven himself to be a decent shooter. With Korver on the team, the star is now enlisting him to help him with his shot.

The Bucks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals but lost in six games to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors. While Korver doesn't make them a title contender, he certainly makes them a better shooting team. If he can help the Greek Freak with his jump shot, then the Bucks may very well become the most feared team in the league. Players are already scared of being dunked on by Giannis so if he can start hitting threes consistently, the league might be in for some trouble.