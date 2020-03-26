Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world right now and he is the face of the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to Giannis, the Bucks were suffering from a severe lack of relevancy in the league but thanks to the Greek Freak, the team is impossible to ignore. Giannis has also proven himself to have a pretty great sense of humor and is always joking with his teammates. With the quarantine going down, Giannis is more focused on annoying his girlfriend who just gave birth to their first child.

The Bucks star was recently on IG live with his girlfriend when someone asked what their favorite teams, aside from the Bucks were. Giannis' GF immediately harkens back to her youth when she used to like the Lakers. This sent Giannis into a bit of a tailspin as he couldn't believe the blasphemy we just heard.

For Lakers fans, this was probably some good news. Next season, Giannis will become a free agent in 2021 and fans are already anticipating where he may go. Some Lakers supporters think this latest revelation could make Los Angeles an attractive team, moving forward. Of course, these are simply fantasies. When you're deprived of NBA basketball for a couple of weeks, you start to make up ridiculous scenarios.

Hopefully, Giannis and his GF are able to maintain their courtship despite these outlandish revelations.