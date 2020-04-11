Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA and he just so happens to be extremely funny and entertaining. The Greek Freak has become a social media expert throughout the quarantine and last night, he proved himself, once again.

There has been a game going around on Twitter lately where you are presented with six houses with varying types of people in each house. The game asks you to decide which house you would want to be in. Recently, there was a game involving infamous siblings. Giannis and his four brothers were up against the Gronkowski's, Williams,' Watt's, Ogwumike's, and Curry's. Instead of choosing to grow up with his own brothers, Giannis opted to spend his childhood with the Watt's.

This is certainly a betrayal of the highest order although considering it's Giannis who is saying this, we know it's just a joke. A fan in the comments noted that Giannis should have said the Curry's, because it would have made people think he wants to go to the Golden State Warriors in free agency. Luckily, Giannis spared us from the hysterics that would have caused.

As for his brothers, I'm sure they had an interesting conversation in the family group chat after Giannis, tweet.