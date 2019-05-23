Giannis Antetokoumpo was named to the All-NBA First Team today which marks the second year in a row he has been given the honor of being an All-NBA player. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is in the conversation to win the MVP trophy this year and is currently leading his team in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors. After this season, Giannis will be under contract with the Bucks until the end of the 2020-2021 season which means he will be eligible for a supermax contract in 2021-2022.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, this contract would be for five years at a grand total of $247.3 million. When broken down, Giannis would make 42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M in each consecutive year of the contract. If the Bucks were to sign him to such a deal, it would become the largest contract in NBA history.

The Greek Freak has proven himself to be a modest player who isn't too worried about the fame that comes with being one of the best basketball players in the world. Giannis has made it clear that he wants to be with the Bucks for a long time so signing him to such a deal shouldn't be much of a discussion.

With Giannis locked up for the better part of the next decade, the Bucks could be a powerhouse for years to come.