Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league, especially after winning himself an NBA championship. The Greek Freak is easily among the most dominant in the league, and his size is enough to put other players in their place. Having said that, Giannis has received criticism over the years for not having "skill" or a "bag." Just a couple of years ago, James Harden once said that he wishes he could be 7-feet because it takes no skill to be good at that size.

At the time, Giannis and Harden were taking shots at each other, so there was this sense that Harden was talking about the Bucks superstar. Recently, Giannis was asked about Harden's comments by a Greek outlet, and he had a fairly diplomatic answer to it all. As you'll see, Giannis thinks Harden's comments were unfairly scrutinized.

“First of all, Harden never mentioned my name. I have seen this video, about one year later. I think what he meant was that if he was also a 7footer, jumped and dunk, it would have been easier for him," Giannis said. "I think that the media made it about me. Harden is a great player and when I am on the court against him I have to play real hard. He is a Hall of Famer, I have nothing against him.”

It's clear that Giannis has no interest in carrying forth a beef with a fellow player. He wants to take the high road and simply make his living as one of the best champions the league has seen in quite some time. If anything, it's a pretty noble cause to subscribe to.

