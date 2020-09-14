Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were favorites to win the NBA title heading into the bubble, however, their chemistry appeared to be all over the place, as they ultimately lost in the second round to the Miami Heat. Immediately after the loss, speculation began to formulate around what Giannis would do next. He officially becomes a free agent in 2021 and not everyone is convinced that he will sign a supermax contract in order to stay in Milwaukee.

Despite claiming he didn't want to be traded, Giannis unfollowed all of his teammates on Instagram, which led to a social media breakdown from fans across the league. Now, Giannis is officially breaking his social media silence, with a post expressing just how grateful he is for his teammates and coach. In the tweet below, Giannis can be seen posing with his Defensive Player of the Year trophy, while standing next to his brothers, as well as Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. Giannis even captioned the post, saying "thankful."

While it certainly isn't much, it's clear Giannis is looking to fan the flames of what occurred over the weekend. You never want to leave your team second-guessing, and it feels like Giannis might have some explaining to do.

Regardless, the next few months will be massive for this Bucks franchise, as they look to figure out their future and whether or not the Greek Freak will be a part of it.