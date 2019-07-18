Giannis Antetokounmpo just came off of an incredible season with the Milwaukee Bucks where he won NBA MVP and also led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Greek Freak is a generational talent who is set up to dominate the league for years to come. His Bucks are considered favorites in the Eastern Conference and it doesn't look like they are showing any signs of slowing down. The team recently signed his brother Thanasis to a contract and today, Bleacher Report released a profile on his 17-year-old brother, Alex.

In the profile, Giannis claims that Alex is poised to make the NBA and even has the potential to surpass him as a superstar player.

“I definitely think Alex can be better than me,” Antetokounmpo said. “He stays motivated. He wants this. That’s what makes him special. He’s not satisfied.”

Giannis explained in a recent interview that he's only reached 60 percent of his potential which means the league should be on high alert. As for Alex Antetokounmpo, he's not interested in trying to be better than his big brother.

“My end goal is not to be better than Giannis,” Alex said. “My end goal is to be the best version of my own self. I just happen to think that the best version of my own self could possibly surpass what my brother’s doing right now, which — I don’t even think that’s the best version of him.”