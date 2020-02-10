Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger have just announced the birth of their baby boy, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. Naturally, basketball fans were quick to congratulate the reigning MVP - and speculate on how the new addition might impact the NBA moving forward.

Check out Giannis' announcement, along with some of the instant reactions, below.

Giannis and the Bucks have two more games remaining on the schedule before the All Star break, including a home game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night and a matchup in Indiana on Tuesday. The team has not yet announced Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game following the birth of his son, but he has more than earned the right to take a night or two off.

The 25-year old forward continues to improve upon his MVP season from a year ago, as he is currently averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, all while leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 45-7 record. Additionally, he earned All Star Captain honors for the third straight season and will once again lead his squad against LeBron James and company in the All Star Game this Sunday, February 16th.