Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. It was a huge game that saw Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mount a comeback in the late stages of the game. At one point, the Chiefs were down by 10 points with just eight minutes to go. Thanks to some big stops on defense and clutch plays from Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs were able to get the win.

At halftime, we were graced with a halftime show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The two put on quite the performance and many on Twitter took notice with some of the thirstiest tweets we have ever seen. NBA stars weren't an exception to this rule as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic let us know just how enamored they were.

Giannis has been fairly lowkey about these matters in the past so it was a bit jarring to see him be so openly lusty on the timeline, but we digress. We just hope he didn't get in too much trouble with his significant other. As for Luka, he's still a young kid so we definitely get the reaction.

What did you think of the halftime performance?