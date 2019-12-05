Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most feared players in the entire NBA thanks to his size, dunking ability, and fearlessness on the court. Every single night, Giannis plays some in your face basketball that has opponents ducking for cover. On Wednesday night, the Greek Freak went toe-to-toe with the likes of Blake Griffin who was having none of Giannis' antics.

As you can see in the two clips below, things got physical between the two on numerous occasions and at times, it led to some face-to-face altercations. In the first video, Griffin elbows Giannis in the face and once the whistle is blown, the two hash it out. In the following clip, Griffin steps over Giannis after he goes to the ground. Griffin's actions in the latter clip led to an immediate reaction from the Bucks players on the floor.

In the end, the Bucks won the game fairly easy and improved their record to 19-3 on the season. The team is currently on a 13-game winning streak while the Detroit Pistons are outside of the playoff picture at 8-13. At the end of the day, it's clear who won this battle, regardless of who the altercations favored.

The next time these two play each other, fans can expect even more fireworks.