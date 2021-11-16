Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden seemed to have some bad blood over the last couple of years. With Giannis dissing James Harden during the All-Star game draft, fans felt like there was something happening between the two. It only got worse when Harden said he wishes he was seven feet tall so that he wouldn't have to be so skilled at basketball. It felt like a shot at Giannis and from there, a rivalry was born, at least in the minds of NBA fans.

Recently, Giannis graced the cover of GQ and within the piece, it was revealed that Giannis had a Harden jersey on his wall at home. It was there that Giannis was asked whether or not he had an issue with the Nets star. As you will read, Giannis clearly doesn't think anything of their exchanges.

Per GQ:

“He’s got a framed Blake Griffin Pistons jersey. He’s got one from Kevin Durant , and one from Steph Curry . James Harden—A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true, the Bucks big man said, because if it were, why would his jersey be here? He continued the tour.”

Giannis has taken a very mellow approach when it comes to his opponents, and that's something he won't be changing anytime soon. Instead, he wants his play to do the talking now.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

