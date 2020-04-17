Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester were taken from the world way too soon back on January 26th in a helicopter crash alongside some of their parents, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant. All three girls were on their way to a basketball tournament with the Mamba Sports Academy. These three young women had aspirations of someday making it to the WNBA and unfortunately, they were never given the proper opportunity to make this dream a reality.

Tonight, the WNBA is hosting their virtual entry draft for new prospects and at one point during the festivities, the league plans on honoring the three young women with a special ceremony. In fact, Bryant, Chester, and Altobelli will all be honorary draft picks. Needless to say, the WNBA has planned a beautiful tribute that will certainly have us wiping away a few tears.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram where she notified her followers about the event and how they can watch it. If you're a Kobe fan, you know just how much GiGi meant to him and how excited he was to one day see her make it to the WNBA. Even in spirit, we're sure GiGi and Kobe would have been very proud of this latest accomplishment.