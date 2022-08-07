Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Boys, has been in talks with Marvel to join the MCU. The iconic actor confirmed that he's interested in playing Magneto or Professor X, as well as other characters while speaking at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas on Friday.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," Esposito said. "I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."



Monica Schipper / Getty Images

He continued: "So, there’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X."

It's unclear what films Esposito would be in, nor when his potential entrance into the MCU could come to fruition; however, he seems awfully excited about the possibility. In addition to his roles in Breaking Bad and The Boys, he also recently appeared in Disney's The Mandalorian.

The last time that Professor X was featured was when he was played by Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Check out Esposito's comments below.

[Via]