Ghostface Killah Turned "Run" Into A Posse Cut Ft. Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, Raekwon & Freeway

Apparently, there's a new Ghostface Killah album in the stash for February, or at least, that's what he said towards the tail end of 2021. The rapper remains just as much of a vivid and compelling storyteller as he was at the start of his career; an unmatched talent when it comes to providing as much depth in his bars as a screenplay. "Run" ft. Jadakiss off of The Pretty Toney Album provided an exhilarating account of police pursuits in New York City but years later, Ghostface Killah unveiled a mega-remix including new verses from Freeway, Raekwon, and Lil Wayne. Rae's verse help extend Ghost's cinematic portrayal of dodging the feds while Freeway brings a humorous account of running into women on Myrtle Beach as a fugitive. However, it's Weezy F. Baby that closes out the track with one of his best verses at the height of his run as the king of features.

Press play below on the remix to "Run" and let us know who you think had the strongest verse on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, Ghostface, them youngins on the block duckin' blue and red lights

While your boy bypassing fed life

But if them cock suckers ever get me, dead right

Three hots in the cot, swallow weed and a knife, right?

