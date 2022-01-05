Ghostface Killah Taps Shaun Wiah On "Let Me Touch Ya"

Ghostface Killah already vowed to deliver a new album this year and it seems that he's already preparing the roll out. On New Year's Eve, the rapper returned with a lush new single titled, "Let Me Touch Ya" ft. Shaun Wiah. The rapper gets in his lover-boy bag on this one, as he details his love for a special someone. Think "Back Like That" but in 2022. Shaun Wiah's smooth crooning ties the record together, especially with his interpolation of Mario's "Let Me Love You."

Ghost announced that he was preparing for the release of Supreme Clientele 2 this year which will be executive produced entirely by Kanye West and Mike Dean. The album is expected to be out in Feb. 2022.

Check out Ghost's latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics

We make statements, autograph paintings

40G bangles, emerald stone bracelets

Thank me now, baby, on some Drake shit

I'm on your playlist, other n***as is basic