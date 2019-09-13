Ghostface Killah Releases "Ghostface Killahs" Ft. Method Man, Inspectah Deck, & Cappadonna

After a series of delays, Ghostface Killah has finally dropped his highly-anticipated record Ghostface Killahs on all streaming platforms. It's a mini-Wu-Tang reunion as members Cappadonna, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and Masta Killa make appearances on the New York streetwise album, along with Ghostface's firstborn, Sun God. There are other artists who lend their vocals, as well, including Harley, Shawn Wigs, Solomon Childs, and Eamon.

The album is reminiscent of the Wu, but not in a way that comes off as repetitive or obnoxious. Ghostface is in his element on Ghostface Killahs as he delivers witty punchlines and displays lyrical prowess, reminding the rap world that how an artist uses his or her pen separates the fly by night rapper from the career longevity of an emcee. Ghostface Killahs clocks in at just about 30 minutes with 14 tracks (that includes two skits), so you'll be able to easily give this one a spin quite a few times. Leave your thoughts about the album below.

Tracklist

1. Killah Intro

2. Me Denny & Darryl (feat. Method Man & Cappadonna)

3. Burner to Burner (feat. Inspectah Deck & Cappadonna)

4. Flex feat. Harley

5. News Reports (Skit)

6. Conditioning

7. Fly Everything (feat. Sun God & Shawn Wigs)

8. Party Over Here

9. Pistol Smoke (feat. Solomon Childs)

10. Revolution (Skit)

11. New World feat. Eamon

12. Waffles & Ice Cream (feat. Cappadonna)

13. The Chase (feat. Sun God)

14. Soursop (feat. Masta Killa, Harley & Solomon Childs)