Since Kendrick Lamar released his latest album, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers hype hasn't dissipated. It's his fifth studio project and for just over 24 hours, timelines have been cluttered with hot takes, controversial opinions, and widespread praise of the Top Dawg Entertainment effort. This reportedly marks the end of an era as Mr. Morale is said to be the last release from Lamar on TDE, but fans are excited about what the Los Angeles icon has mapped out for the future.

As debates and discussions continue, fans have caused several features on the record to go viral. The discourse over Kodak Black's inclusion remains a heavy topic, but on the lighter side of social media, Ghostface Killah is once again receiving his flowers.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

The Wu-Tang Clan icon has been a formidable force in Hip Hop since emerging from Staten Island all those decades ago, and his longevity hasn't been missed by varying generations of Rap fans. Ghostface added his talents to "Purple Hearts" alongside Lamar and Summer Walker, and listeners were quick to share that they were again impressed with how he blazed through his bars.

The praise is well-deserved for a Hip Hop legend and we concur with every compliment given. Check out a few reactions below and take another listen to "Purple Hearts."