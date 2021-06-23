The Wu-Tang Clan is widely regarded as one of the greatest groups of all time, and rightfully so. Yet even beyond their excellent discography, which features such classic albums as 36 Chambers, Wu-Tang Forever, and criminally slept-on The W, many of the Clan's members have held it down with timeless projects on the solo front.

Three such classics include GZA's Liquid Swords, Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.., and Ghostface Killah's Ironman, all debuts that remain integral pieces of the hip-hop canon. Now, the three rappers have united to celebrate their projects in a major way, announcing the upcoming 3 Chambers tour, set to kick off this October.

Set to hit twenty-five different cities, the tour will feature plenty of material from the aforementioned albums, which happens to fall in tandem with the 25th anniversary of Ghost's Ironman. Speaking on the upcoming endeavor, Raekwon shared a few exciting words with his fans. "As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again," he states. "This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This shit will be bananas!!!! Get ready to enter the WU again..."

Check out the complete list of dates and venues below. Of the three albums in question -- Iron Man, Cuban Linx, and Liquid Swords -- which one is your favorite?

October 1 - Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 - Sauget, IL (Pop's)

October 3 - Fort Wayne, IN (Piere's)

October 16 - Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 - Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 - San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 - Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)

November 19 - Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 - Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 - New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 - New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 - Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 - Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 - Norfolk, VA (Norva)

December 1 - Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 - Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 - Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 - Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 - Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 - Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 - Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)