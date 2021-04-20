We are near every stoner's favorite holiday: 4:20. The annual holiday landing on April 20th has been a moment of celebration for stoners who stock up on their favorite flowers and get absolutely annihilated before 5 p.m. rolls around. Unfortunately, like last year, there aren't many joints being passed around in circles due to the global pandemic. However, there are a few ways for you to celebrate at home with some of your favorite artists.



On Tuesday, ProducerPlugUNi and Grand Ma Bakers will be launching their inaugural High Roads 420 Virtual Festival with a packed schedule ahead. The three-day event will kick off on 4/20 with the remainder of the festival set to continue on Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow's event will include the Producer Plug Essentials with Bob James, Ghostface Killah, and Pete Rock, who will discuss James' iconic catalog.



On Saturday, Merk La Familia's takeover kicks off from 12 pm to 3 pm with a "magical set/performances." Then comes an AMA with the founders of Grand Ma, Ghostface Killah, as well as special guests who will dive into the cannabis laws in regulations in New York and California. Houston will be representing later on in the evening for the HoustonSmokingSomethingBitch segment with Mike Dean, OG Ron C, Lil Flip, and more.

Day 3 will include the ProducerPlug Team DJs delivering a classic set before producing a record in real-time. Killah Priest and co. will also be bringing their podcast to L.A. with a lively conversation regarding conspiracy theories and the existence of UFOs. To close the festival, Mike Dean will serve as a guest judge for Producer PlugUNi Beat battle.

For tickets and VIP passes, check out www.ProducerPlugUni.com.



